This Robot Vacuum Keeps Your Home Spotless Without Disrupting Your Style

Most robot vacuums approach design as an afterthought—clunky, utilitarian objects that perform their function. The Roborock Qrevo CurvX takes a fundamentally different approach, one that should resonate if you believe technology should enhance (and not compromise) your living spaces. Clean floors are great; clean floors from a high-design robot are even better. At its core, the CurvX embodies what Roborock calls "the poetics of surface tension," a design philosophy rooted in fluid curves and sculptural calm. Basically, instead of the rigid lines typical of smart appliances, the CurvX embraces soft architecture that fits right into your contemporary home.

In an era where smart devices often feel cold and mechanically intrusive, the CurvX asks: how should technology feel when it lives in your home? The answer emerges in muted tones and rounded silhouettes that respect the emotional and visual fabric of our sacred spaces. Beneath the CurvX’s sleek curves lies flagship-level cleaning technology: The 22,000Pa HyperForce suction tackles everything from deep carpet debris to stubborn floor gaps, while the dual anti-tangle system handles pet fur and hair up to 15 inches long without constant maintenance. Dual mops rotate with up to 12N of downward pressure, using warm water to lift stubborn stains. (And when transitioning to carpets, both mops and chassis lift together to keep surfaces dry—spatial awareness that ultimately prevents awkward interactions.)

The CurvX’s 3.14-inch ultra-slim profile allows it to glide beneath furniture where traditional vacuums can't reach.

The Reactive AI 3.0 Obstacle Recognition system uses structured light and RGB camera technology to detect and avoid 108 types of objects, operating seamlessly in both well-lit and dark spaces—no pre-tidying required. SmartPlan 2.0 takes this adaptability further, customizing cleaning protocols based on room types, floor materials, and your habits. Kitchen areas can receive mop re-washing before the robot moves on; heavily trafficked spaces get deep clean boosts. Pets, too, have been considered. When approaching your pup, the robot automatically stops its main brush and moves aside to avoid startling them. (The CurvX can even capture snapshots of furry friends during cleaning sessions.) The all-in-one base station continues the design integration approach. Rather than hiding utilitarian functionality, the dock itself becomes part of the interior landscape—self-washing, drying and refilling capabilities housed in a form that could easily be mistaken for a carefully chosen design object.

Voice control is refreshingly simple: just say "Hello Rocky" and tell it what to do. No internet required, though it plays nicely with Alexa, Siri, and Google, too. (The two-way voice chat means you can even talk to your pets through the robot, if that’s your thing.) The CurvX demonstrates that choosing between beauty and performance is a false dichotomy. This is technology designed for people who refuse to compromise—who want function, beauty and sparkling clean floors. Maybe you can have it all. Discover the Roborock Qrevo CurvX.