Wondrous Woodwork Fills an Architect’s $2M Home in Pennsylvania

Robert McElroy and Horace Hartshaw collaborated on the sculptural staircases, bespoke cabinetry, and wood-framed windows in this beautifully crafted compound set on five acres.
Text by
Location: 36 Rabbit Run Road, Malvern, Pennsylvania

Price: $1,990,000

Year Built: 1975

Architect: Robert McElroy

Woodworker: Horace Hartshaw

Footprint: 4,348 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 5 Acres

From the Agent: "Set on five acres in Willistown Township, the McElroy House is an extraordinary contemporary residence designed and built in 1975 by legendary builder Robert McElroy as his own family home. With its wooded backdrop, stream, and privacy, the property embodies the qualities McElroy championed throughout his career: architecture that grows from its landscape and invites daily life to flow in rhythm with nature. McElroy, a true pioneer of contemporary design from the late 1950s through the 1970s, crafted homes along the Main Line and atop Valley Forge Mountain known for their dynamic rooflines, expansive floor-to-ceiling glass walls that invite sunlight and views, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams—all optimized for hillside privacy and harmony with the land. While McElroy provided the vision, the soul of the house resides in its extraordinary woodwork by Horace Hartshaw. The home’s atmosphere is one of creativity and sanctuary — equally suited for art making, gathering, or quiet reflection. Every element, from the fluid millwork to the spatial flow, reflects McElroy’s belief that a house should ‘interfere with the environment as little as possible.’"

The home was built in collaboration with woodworker Horace Hartshaw, who was an apprentice to Wharton Esherick, one of America’s most iconic craftsman.&nbsp;

McElroy incorporated personalized, artistic elements in his Pennsylvania home.

Nearly every wooden detail was custom designed and built by Hartshaw—including this one-of-a-kind twisting ladder.

This large, open-plan room is currently set up as an artist’s studio.

Set on five acres, the property includes forested terrain and a creek.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

