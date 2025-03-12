SubscribeSign In
Near Paris, a Streamline Moderne Stunner by Robert Mallet-Stevens Seeks €4M

Once home to fashion designer Paul Poiret, the 1938 villa sports a crisp, white facade with flowing curves and porthole windows.
Location: Mézy-sur-Seine (78)

Price: €4,000,000 (approximately $4,372,014 USD)

Year Built: 1923-1938

Architect: Robert Mallet-Stevens

Footprint: 8,611 square feet (10 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 13 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed in the early 1920s by Robert Mallet-Stevens for the couturier Paul Poiret, this property, also known as the Château de Mézy, is the only significant residence designed by Mallet-Stevens to remain private. It has been listed as a Historic Monument since 1984. Set within a landscaped park of approximately five hectares overlooking the Seine Valley, the property includes the main villa of about 800 square meters, surrounded by over 1,000 square meters of terraces, and a 93-square-meter gatehouse."

The villa is arranged in a U-shape around a grove of olive trees, and each of its three wings has a separate entrance.

The home is located in Mézy-sur-Seine, about 30 miles from the center of Paris.

The living room has a 22-foot-tall ceiling, with southeast-facing floor-to-ceiling windows.

The second-floor views extend as far as Paris.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

