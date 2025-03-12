Near Paris, a Streamline Moderne Stunner by Robert Mallet-Stevens Seeks €4M
Location: Mézy-sur-Seine (78)
Price: €4,000,000 (approximately $4,372,014 USD)
Year Built: 1923-1938
Architect: Robert Mallet-Stevens
Footprint: 8,611 square feet (10 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 13 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed in the early 1920s by Robert Mallet-Stevens for the couturier Paul Poiret, this property, also known as the Château de Mézy, is the only significant residence designed by Mallet-Stevens to remain private. It has been listed as a Historic Monument since 1984. Set within a landscaped park of approximately five hectares overlooking the Seine Valley, the property includes the main villa of about 800 square meters, surrounded by over 1,000 square meters of terraces, and a 93-square-meter gatehouse."
Mézy-sur-Seine (78) in Yveline, France is currently listed for € 4,000,000 by Architecture de Collection.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.