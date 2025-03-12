Near Paris, a Streamline Moderne Stunner by Robert Mallet-Stevens Seeks €4M

From the Agent: "Designed in the early 1920s by Robert Mallet-Stevens for the couturier Paul Poiret, this property, also known as the Château de Mézy, is the only significant residence designed by Mallet-Stevens to remain private. It has been listed as a Historic Monument since 1984. Set within a landscaped park of approximately five hectares overlooking the Seine Valley, the property includes the main villa of about 800 square meters, surrounded by over 1,000 square meters of terraces, and a 93-square-meter gatehouse."