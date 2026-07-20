With a Tree House and an Amphitheater, This $1.3M L.A. Compound Is Pure Whimsy

From the Agent: "Privately sited in the dramatic canyon landscape of Elysian Heights’ Fellowship Heights, this singular handcrafted home was built in 1948 by civil engineer Robert A. Johnson as a labor of love. Original woodwork, exposed beams, a cozy fireplace, intricate inlaid cabinetry, and custom built-ins infuse the interiors with folk-art soul. Large windows flood the spaces with natural light and frame sweeping canyon views and mature trees, creating a seamless connection to the outdoors. Thoughtfully arranged across two levels, the home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The grounds constitute a gardener’s sanctuary: lush plantings, meandering pathways, layered terraces with custom stonework and ornate tile, and two elegant water features. The adjacent parcel significantly enhances privacy and creative possibilities with a hillside mosaic; a dedicated tiled amphitheater suited for performances, rehearsals, and gatherings; a custom studio; and a hillside tree house. Two additional detached structures offer space for artist studios, home offices, guest quarters, or creative workspaces. Historically resonant, with the neighboring land recognized as the birthplace of the Sierra Club, the R.A. Johnson Residence stands as a rare convergence of architecture, craftsmanship, landscape artistry, and creative spirit, and an exceptional opportunity to steward a deeply personal piece of Los Angeles history."