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With a Tree House and an Amphitheater, This $1.3M L.A. Compound Is Pure WhimsyView 15 Photos

With a Tree House and an Amphitheater, This $1.3M L.A. Compound Is Pure Whimsy

Completed in 1948, the quirky hand-built property unfolds over two hillside parcels in Elysian Heights.
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Location: 1964 Landa Street, Los Angeles, California 

Price: $1,349,999

Year: 1948

Designer: Robert A. Johnson

Footprint: 1,257 Square Feet (3 Bed, 2 Bath)

Lot Size: 26,000 Square Feet

From the Agent: "Privately sited in the dramatic canyon landscape of Elysian Heights’ Fellowship Heights, this singular handcrafted home was built in 1948 by civil engineer Robert A. Johnson as a labor of love. Original woodwork, exposed beams, a cozy fireplace, intricate inlaid cabinetry, and custom built-ins infuse the interiors with folk-art soul. Large windows flood the spaces with natural light and frame sweeping canyon views and mature trees, creating a seamless connection to the outdoors. Thoughtfully arranged across two levels, the home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The grounds constitute a gardener’s sanctuary: lush plantings, meandering pathways, layered terraces with custom stonework and ornate tile, and two elegant water features. The adjacent parcel significantly enhances privacy and creative possibilities with a hillside mosaic; a dedicated tiled amphitheater suited for performances, rehearsals, and gatherings; a custom studio; and a hillside tree house. Two additional detached structures offer space for artist studios, home offices, guest quarters, or creative workspaces. Historically resonant, with the neighboring land recognized as the birthplace of the Sierra Club, the R.A. Johnson Residence stands as a rare convergence of architecture, craftsmanship, landscape artistry, and creative spirit, and an exceptional opportunity to steward a deeply personal piece of Los Angeles history."

The property spans two parcels, totaling more than 26,000 square feet.&nbsp;

The property spans two parcels, totaling more than 26,000 square feet. 

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Since its construction in 1948, the property has only changed hands a few times, and its original character is well preserved. Previous owners include an artist, a composer, a filmmaker, and a photographer.&nbsp;

Since its construction in 1948, the property has only changed hands a few times, and its original character is well preserved. Previous owners include an artist, a composer, a filmmaker, and a photographer. 

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The rustic structures were hand-built by Johnson, a civil engineer by trade.&nbsp;

The rustic structures were hand-built by Johnson, a civil engineer by trade. 

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According to the listing, Johnson and his wife, Helena, "spent a lot of time and effort improving their hillside home, hauling about one million pounds of material that could cover a football field to build artistic stone-covered, steel-reinforced concrete terraces."

According to the listing, Johnson and his wife, Helena, "spent a lot of time and effort improving their hillside home, hauling about one million pounds of material that could cover a football field to build artistic stone-covered, steel-reinforced concrete terraces."

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1964 Landa Street in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,349,999 by Louis Magnano and Joseph Kiralla at Modern California House.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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