Before & After: A Family Writes a New Chapter for One of the Oldest Homes in the Hudson Valley

Another move within the Hudson Valley wasn’t exactly part of their pandemic plans. Blake MacKay and Jordana Rothman had been settled in a charming brick ranch-style home that Blake had purchased when she was single, but with their family growing, they found themselves needing more space. As they weighed a potential move to the West Coast, fate intervened: while looking at homes in their area, they fell in love with a waterfront home in nearby Coxsackie.