This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes

From the A rchitect: "Riverhouse balances ecological intelligence, cultural resonance, and spatial invention. The house replaces a weathered retreat with a compact yet ambitious structure that responds to its rural Rhode Island setting.

"Elevated to meet floodplain regulations, the design meets Passive House energy standards while embracing bold form, rich materiality, and vibrant accents drawn from the surrounding landscape.

"Triple-glazed windows, photovoltaic panels with battery storage, and 14-inch insulated walls enable year-round, all-electric performance—but the house’s character is shaped just as much by its tactile warmth, layered spaces, and immersive connection to place.

"The project also serves as a platform for collaboration—each contribution enriching the house’s spatial, material, and conceptual fabric. A custom dining table by MOS Architects animates the central gathering space, blurring the line between furniture and architecture with characteristic precision.