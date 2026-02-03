SubscribeSign In
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ TastesView 13 Photos

This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes

Passive House design strategies meet zippy hues and patterns, from a blue roof to a wall-spanning pink and brown curtain.
Text by
Photos by
View 13 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Hopkinton, Rhode Island, United States

Footprint: 3,200 square feet

Architect: Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, cofounders of WORKac

Structural Engineer: Augeri Engineering

General Contractor: Alan Hill and EzeBongo R&R

Photographer: Bruce Damonte

From the Architect: "Riverhouse balances ecological intelligence, cultural resonance, and spatial invention. The house replaces a weathered retreat with a compact yet ambitious structure that responds to its rural Rhode Island setting.

"Elevated to meet floodplain regulations, the design meets Passive House energy standards while embracing bold form, rich materiality, and vibrant accents drawn from the surrounding landscape.

"Triple-glazed windows, photovoltaic panels with battery storage, and 14-inch insulated walls enable year-round, all-electric performance—but the house’s character is shaped just as much by its tactile warmth, layered spaces, and immersive connection to place.

"The project also serves as a platform for collaboration—each contribution enriching the house’s spatial, material, and conceptual fabric. A custom dining table by MOS Architects animates the central gathering space, blurring the line between furniture and architecture with characteristic precision.

"Petra Blaisse designed a large, dramatic curtain spanning the entire living room, exploring the dynamic interplay of light, privacy, and seasonal change. Artist Austėja Walter designed the linen curtains in the bedrooms. Collaborating with Amale’s friend Karim Chaya in their native Lebanon, they incorporated tiles featuring traditional Lebanese patterns for pops of color. In the same collaborative spirit, many of the fixtures—sourced from Duravit, FSB Hardware, Lutron, and Fenêtres MQ—were carefully curated for the house."

This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 1 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 2 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 3 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 4 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 5 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 6 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 7 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 8 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 9 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 10 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 11 of 12 -
This Rhode Island Home Is Fully Electric—and So Are Its Owners’ Tastes - Photo 12 of 12 -

Published

Topics

Home Tours

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.