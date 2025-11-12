SubscribeSign In
Dwell Magazine

Jens Risom’s Style Lives On at His Son’s Multigenerational Midwest Midcentury

When their daughter’s health issues necessitated a move, the family of the famed Danish American furniture designer found a new living configuration by reworking a classic.
Text by
Photos by
Transforming a prefab house into something special landed Danish American furniture designer Jens Risom’s Block Island, Rhode Island, vacation home on the pages of Life magazine in 1967. While the design of the glass-fronted structure captivated readers—including Dwell’s, decades later, when Risom revamped the place—what mattered most to Risom was family. Block Island, which reminded him of coastal Denmark, became the beloved summer retreat his children and now grandchildren continue to enjoy nearly 60 years later. The island also served as the longtime year-round home of his son Sven and daughter-in-law Laura, along with their now former small business, a micro yarn mill—until life, and family, led them elsewhere.

Published

Topics

RenovationsKids RoomsADUsHome ToursDwell Magazine