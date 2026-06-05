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Risa Boyer Revamped This $2.8M Portland Midcentury From Top to BottomView 15 Photos

Risa Boyer Revamped This $2.8M Portland Midcentury From Top to Bottom

The down-to-the-studs renovation sought to preserve the 1957 home’s character while introducing upgraded systems, new finishes, and a high-performance building envelope.
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Location: 6055 SW 90th Ave, Portland, Oregon

Price: $2,850,000

Year Built: 1957

Renovation Architect: Risa Boyer Architecture

Footprint: 4,083 square feet (5 beds, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.36 acres

From the Agent: "After more than two decades working at Nike, Chris and Megan Carle began imagining a home that reflected their active Pacific Northwest lifestyle and the architectural influences they had admired while traveling the world. Drawn to the philosophy of midcentury developer Joseph Eichler, they began searching Portland’s limited inventory of authentic midcentury homes. They eventually discovered a 1957 post-and-beam house tucked into a former fruit orchard, surrounded by massive heritage oak trees. Portland architect Risa Boyer helped guide the design, while high-performance builder Josh Salinger advised on achieving a durable, energy-efficient building envelope. Rather than altering the footprint or layout, the renovation focused on rebuilding the home from the inside out while preserving its defining architectural features, including the dramatic vaulted post-and-beam ceilings that greet visitors upon entry. Taken down to the studs, the home was reconstructed with meticulous attention to performance and comfort. At the heart of the house sits a generous chef’s kitchen, equipped with Miele appliances and Sub-Zero refrigeration surrounding a large central island. A reengineered rear wall introduces a large multislider door system, opening the kitchen and living room to a courtyard backyard and pool. Stephanie Kjar Roth of Foxy Den advised on optimizing the interior material palette, ensuring a cohesive balance of woods, ceramics, and natural textures. Curated with interior designer Allie McGory of Lille House, the interiors blend Scandinavian restraint with midcentury icons, including Eames and De La Espada pieces, and a vintage DK3 shelving system."

The 1957 home’s recent renovation, which was completed in just 10 months, sought to preserve midcentury-modern details while dramatically updating its performance for contemporary living.&nbsp;

The 1957 home’s recent renovation, which was completed in just 10 months, sought to preserve midcentury-modern details while dramatically updating its performance for contemporary living. 

Risa Boyer Revamped This $2.8M Portland Midcentury From Top to Bottom - Photo 2 of 15 -

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Much of the tile throughout the home is by Heath Ceramics. The custom walnut and oak cabinetry is by Artisan Woodworking.&nbsp;

Much of the tile throughout the home is by Heath Ceramics. The custom walnut and oak cabinetry is by Artisan Woodworking. 

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Risa Boyer Revamped This $2.8M Portland Midcentury From Top to Bottom - Photo 5 of 15 -
The dining room is anchored by a new bar and a colorful painting by Jan Cremer.&nbsp;

The dining room is anchored by a new bar and a colorful painting by Jan Cremer. 

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The refreshed backyard and pool are connected to the main living spaces by large sliding glass doors.&nbsp;

The refreshed backyard and pool are connected to the main living spaces by large sliding glass doors. 

Risa Boyer Revamped This $2.8M Portland Midcentury From Top to Bottom - Photo 9 of 15 -
Risa Boyer Revamped This $2.8M Portland Midcentury From Top to Bottom - Photo 10 of 15 -
Risa Boyer Revamped This $2.8M Portland Midcentury From Top to Bottom - Photo 11 of 15 -
The design team preserved the home’s original post-and-beam ceiling while incorporating Rockwool insulation, a Zehnder energy recovery ventilation system, high-efficiency split heat pumps, hybrid water heating, and a conditioned crawl space.

The design team preserved the home’s original post-and-beam ceiling while incorporating Rockwool insulation, a Zehnder energy recovery ventilation system, high-efficiency split heat pumps, hybrid water heating, and a conditioned crawl space.

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Risa Boyer Revamped This $2.8M Portland Midcentury From Top to Bottom - Photo 14 of 15 -
Risa Boyer Revamped This $2.8M Portland Midcentury From Top to Bottom - Photo 15 of 15 -

6055 SW 90th Ave, Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $2,850,00 by Suzann Baricevic Murphy and Schafer Nelson of Where, Inc.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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