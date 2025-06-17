For $5.5M, You Can Own One of San Diego’s Four Richard Neutra Homes

Footprint: 8,281 square feet (8 bedrooms, 9 baths)

Lot Size: 1.3 Acres

From the Agent: "This is a very unique and rare opportunity to purchase and restore one of only four Richard Neutra houses built in San Diego County. The original Neutra design was expanded from 2,458 square feet to approximately 4,000 square feet in 1975-76 after the current owners purchased the home. The expansion was designed by interior designer Gerald Jerome and architect Fred Dong. Approximately 15 years later, with an expanding family, the 4,000-square-foot west wing was built. Around this time, the ~900-square-foot pool house was constructed. After the children moved out of the home, both added structures served the family with income from tenants."