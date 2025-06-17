SubscribeSign In
For $5.5M, You Can Own One of San Diego’s Four Richard Neutra Homes

Set in Rancho Santa Fe, the Van Sicklen Residence has been expanded twice—and it currently stands at 8,281 square feet with eight bedrooms and a pool house.
Location: 6009 Mimulus, Rancho Santa Fe, California

Price: $5,500,000 

Year Built: 1952

Architect: Richard Neutra

Expansion Dates: 1976 and 1991

Expansion Designers/Architects: Gerald Jerome and Fred Dong (1976)

Footprint: 8,281 square feet (8 bedrooms, 9 baths)

Lot Size: 1.3 Acres

From the Agent: "This is a very unique and rare opportunity to purchase and restore one of only four Richard Neutra houses built in San Diego County. The original Neutra design was expanded from 2,458 square feet to approximately 4,000 square feet in 1975-76 after the current owners purchased the home. The expansion was designed by interior designer Gerald Jerome and architect Fred Dong. Approximately 15 years later, with an expanding family, the 4,000-square-foot west wing was built. Around this time, the ~900-square-foot pool house was constructed. After the children moved out of the home, both added structures served the family with income from tenants."

The ceiling of the Van Sicklen residence is clad with redwood.

Gerald Jerome did the interior design for the 1976 expansion, while Fred Dong was the architect.

A breezeway connects the 1991 addition to the rest of the house.

Set in Rancho Santa Fe, the home is about half an hour from downtown San Diego.

