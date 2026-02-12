SubscribeSign In
Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is On the Market for $5.3MView 13 Photos

Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is On the Market for $5.3M

Perched high in the hills of Brentwood, the restored 1960 residence still has its original built-ins, pool, and mosaics created by homeowner Elsa.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 1531 North Tigertail Road, Los Angeles, California

Price: $5,295,000

Architect: Richard Neutra

Year Built: 1960 

Restoration Architects: GuneWardena Architecture and GW Design

Restoration Year: 2021

Footprint: 1,632 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.02 acres

From the Agent: "Designed by celebrated architect Richard Neutra, the Sale House is perched at the highest peak of Brentwood’s famed Tigertail Road. Nestled within the Crestwood Hills community, a modernist enclave of significant architecture, the home overlooks views of the city and the Pacific Ocean. Surrounded by mature trees and reimagined landscaping by Ivette Soler Gardens, it offers complete privacy and embodies Neutra’s belief that architecture should heighten one’s relationship to nature. The home has been sensitively restored, and many of the defining details, built-in furniture, mosaic work by Elsa Sale, and even the original pool and diving board, have been preserved while carefully integrating modern comforts."

Robert and Elsa Sale commissioned Richard Neutra to design their Crestwood Hills home, which was completed in 1960.

Robert and Elsa Sale commissioned Richard Neutra to design their Crestwood Hills home, which was completed in 1960.

Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is On the Market for $5.3M - Photo 2 of 13 -
Robert was an engineer, and Elsa was an artist—her mosaic work is still visible in the house today.&nbsp;

Robert was an engineer, and Elsa was an artist—her mosaic work is still visible in the house today. 

Robert was an engineer, and Elsa was an artist—her mosaic work is still visible in the house today.&nbsp;

Robert was an engineer, and Elsa was an artist—her mosaic work is still visible in the house today. 

Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is On the Market for $5.3M - Photo 5 of 13 -
The original design included built-in furniture, like this full-length desk in the primary bedroom.&nbsp;

The original design included built-in furniture, like this full-length desk in the primary bedroom. 

Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is On the Market for $5.3M - Photo 7 of 13 -
Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is On the Market for $5.3M - Photo 8 of 13 -
The backyard has been revived by the L.A.-based landscape design firm Ivette Soler Gardens.&nbsp;

The backyard has been revived by the L.A.-based landscape design firm Ivette Soler Gardens. 

Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is On the Market for $5.3M - Photo 10 of 13 -
The original pool and diving board have been preserved.&nbsp;

The original pool and diving board have been preserved. 

Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is On the Market for $5.3M - Photo 12 of 13 -
Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is On the Market for $5.3M - Photo 13 of 13 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.