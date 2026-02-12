Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is On the Market for $5.3M

Footprint: 1,632 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.02 acres

From the Agent: "Designed by celebrated architect Richard Neutra, the Sale House is perched at the highest peak of Brentwood’s famed Tigertail Road. Nestled within the Crestwood Hills community, a modernist enclave of significant architecture, the home overlooks views of the city and the Pacific Ocean. Surrounded by mature trees and reimagined landscaping by Ivette Soler Gardens, it offers complete privacy and embodies Neutra’s belief that architecture should heighten one’s relationship to nature. The home has been sensitively restored, and many of the defining details, built-in furniture, mosaic work by Elsa Sale, and even the original pool and diving board, have been preserved while carefully integrating modern comforts."