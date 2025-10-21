Richard Neutra’s Case Study House #20 Is on the Market for $10.5M

Footprint: 1,849 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.66 Acres

From the Agent: "Sitting amongst its peers by Charles and Ray Eames, Eero Saarinen, and Rodney Walker, the Bailey House remains timeless and exciting. In keeping with the Case Study program ideals, the house was designed to be modest from the street, with interiors that are elegant in their simplicity. Marmol Radziner executed a sensitive restoration, elevating the house into the current century by seamlessly blending the new with the original. The house opens to the expansive rear gardens through large sliding-glass doors that provide a quintessential Southern California lifestyle. The two pavilions are connected by a covered breezeway."