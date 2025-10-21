Richard Neutra’s Case Study House #20 Is on the Market for $10.5M
Location: 219 Chautauqua Boulevard, Pacific Palisades, California
Price: $10,500,000
Year Built: 1948
Architect: Richard Neutra
Renovation Date: 2004, 2016
Renovation Architect: Marmol Radziner
Footprint: 1,849 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.66 Acres
From the Agent: "Sitting amongst its peers by Charles and Ray Eames, Eero Saarinen, and Rodney Walker, the Bailey House remains timeless and exciting. In keeping with the Case Study program ideals, the house was designed to be modest from the street, with interiors that are elegant in their simplicity. Marmol Radziner executed a sensitive restoration, elevating the house into the current century by seamlessly blending the new with the original. The house opens to the expansive rear gardens through large sliding-glass doors that provide a quintessential Southern California lifestyle. The two pavilions are connected by a covered breezeway."
219 Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades, California, is currently listed for $10,500,000 by Frank Langen of Compass.
