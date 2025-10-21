SubscribeSign In
Richard Neutra’s Case Study House #20 Is on the Market for $10.5M

The legendary architect expanded the 1948 home with two additions—and it was later restored by Marmol Radziner.
Location: 219 Chautauqua Boulevard, Pacific Palisades, California

Price: $10,500,000

Year Built: 1948

Architect: Richard Neutra

Renovation Date: 2004, 2016

Renovation Architect: Marmol Radziner

Footprint: 1,849 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.66 Acres

From the Agent: "Sitting amongst its peers by Charles and Ray Eames, Eero Saarinen, and Rodney Walker, the Bailey House remains timeless and exciting. In keeping with the Case Study program ideals, the house was designed to be modest from the street, with interiors that are elegant in their simplicity. Marmol Radziner executed a sensitive restoration, elevating the house into the current century by seamlessly blending the new with the original. The house opens to the expansive rear gardens through large sliding-glass doors that provide a quintessential Southern California lifestyle. The two pavilions are connected by a covered breezeway."

The home is available fully furnished.

The home was part of Arts &amp; Architecture magazine’s Case Study program, which championed efficient and affordable homes from the mid-1940s to the mid-’60s.

The home’s renovation won a Santa Monica Conservancy Award.

Sam Simmons, the cocreator of The Simpsons, owned the home from 2004 to 2015. He preserved the property and used it as a guesthouse and office space.

The original owners commissioned Neutra to work on two additions to the property—one in 1950, and another in 1958.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

