Richard Neutra’s Adler House Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3M

From the Agent: "Live in a rare piece of architectural history in Brentwood’s prestigious Crestwood Hills with the Adler House, a 1956 tour de force designed by renowned architect Richard Neutra. This quintessential midcentury residence formerly photographed by Julius Shulman is emblematic of Neutra’s visionary design, presenting an exceptional opportunity to own a true icon. Inside, the open floor plan showcases walls of windows framing breathtaking views from the Pacific Ocean to Century City, the Getty, the Downtown L.A. skyline, and the mountains beyond. The heart of the home is a spacious, step-down living room, which offers access to a front deck that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces. Adjacent to the living area, the dining room, featuring an original built-in cabinet, flows into the updated kitchen."