Richard Neutra’s Adler House Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3M
Location: 1438 North Kenter Avenue, Los Angeles, California
Price: $2,998,000
Architect: Richard Neutra
Year Built: 1956
Footprint: 2,299 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.18 acres
From the Agent: "Live in a rare piece of architectural history in Brentwood’s prestigious Crestwood Hills with the Adler House, a 1956 tour de force designed by renowned architect Richard Neutra. This quintessential midcentury residence formerly photographed by Julius Shulman is emblematic of Neutra’s visionary design, presenting an exceptional opportunity to own a true icon. Inside, the open floor plan showcases walls of windows framing breathtaking views from the Pacific Ocean to Century City, the Getty, the Downtown L.A. skyline, and the mountains beyond. The heart of the home is a spacious, step-down living room, which offers access to a front deck that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces. Adjacent to the living area, the dining room, featuring an original built-in cabinet, flows into the updated kitchen."
1438 North Kenter Avenue, located in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,998,000 by F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Smith & Berg Partners, Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.