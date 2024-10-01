Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
Richard Neutra's Adler House Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3M

Richard Neutra’s Adler House Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3M

Set high in the Crestwood Hills, the 1956 home has wide-open interiors and sweeping views of the ocean, the Getty, and Downtown L.A.
Text by
Location: 1438 North Kenter Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,998,000

Architect: Richard Neutra

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 2,299 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres

From the Agent: "Live in a rare piece of architectural history in Brentwood’s prestigious Crestwood Hills with the Adler House, a 1956 tour de force designed by renowned architect Richard Neutra. This quintessential midcentury residence formerly photographed by Julius Shulman is emblematic of Neutra’s visionary design, presenting an exceptional opportunity to own a true icon. Inside, the open floor plan showcases walls of windows framing breathtaking views from the Pacific Ocean to Century City, the Getty, the Downtown L.A. skyline, and the mountains beyond. The heart of the home is a spacious, step-down living room, which offers access to a front deck that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces. Adjacent to the living area, the dining room, featuring an original built-in cabinet, flows into the updated kitchen."

The restored home sits on a tree-filled lot in Brentwood’s Crestwood Hills neighborhood.

Steps lead down to the living room, complete with built-in furniture and a sleek stone fireplace.

Illuminated by a skylight, the updated kitchen is equipped with a Sub-Zero fridge, a double oven, and custom cabinetry and countertops.&nbsp;

The primary bedroom has windows overlooking canyon vistas, a generous walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom with a dual vanity.

"Through sliding glass enter the private backyard oasis completely secluded by lush greenery," further notes the agent. "Here, a sparkling pool, spa, turf lawn, and sundeck are ideal for al fresco gatherings or quiet contemplation amongst tranquil canyon surrounds."

1438 North Kenter Avenue, located in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,998,000 by F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Smith & Berg Partners, Compass.

