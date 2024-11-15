The Silver Lake Home of a Richard Neutra Protégé Just Listed for $3.4M
Location: 2266 Panorama Ter, Los Angeles, California
Price: $3,380,000
Architect: Richard Holme
Year Built: 1979
Footprint: 2,261 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.12 acres
From the Agent: "Presenting this 1970s Silver Lake home by architect Richard Holme, who was a protege of Richard Neutra and worked in the offices of Neutra, A. Quincy Jones, and Carl Maston. The home is located in the Moreno Highlands neighborhood and it features spectacular, unobstructed city and ocean views, capturing the Hollywood sign, the observatory, lush treetops, and the city below. Built as the architect’s personal residence, the home now lists for the first time in 39 years. It has been both impeccably maintained and tastefully updated and offers soaring ceilings, walls of glass, and a cedar-clad exterior. A contemporary and tasteful remodel was completed by Brian Bell."
2266 Panorama Ter in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $3,380,000 by Henry Blackham and Maureen Erbe of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.