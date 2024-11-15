SubscribeSign In
The Silver Lake Home of a Richard Neutra Protégé Just Listed for $3.4M

Architect Richard Holme built his 1979 residence after working in the offices of Neutra, A. Quincy Jones, and Carl Maston.
Location: 2266 Panorama Ter, Los Angeles, California

Price: $3,380,000

Architect: Richard Holme

Year Built: 1979

Footprint: 2,261 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting this 1970s Silver Lake home by architect Richard Holme, who was a protege of Richard Neutra and worked in the offices of Neutra, A. Quincy Jones, and Carl Maston. The home is located in the Moreno Highlands neighborhood and it features spectacular, unobstructed city and ocean views, capturing the Hollywood sign, the observatory, lush treetops, and the city below. Built as the architect’s personal residence, the home now lists for the first time in 39 years. It has been both impeccably maintained and tastefully updated and offers soaring ceilings, walls of glass, and a cedar-clad exterior. A contemporary and tasteful remodel was completed by Brian Bell."

Soaring trees envelope the multilevel, wood-clad residence.&nbsp;

Windows stretch from the floor to the ceiling of the double-height living room, while glass doors connect the space with a deck overlooking the city skyline.

The dining area sits on the opposite side of the living room and also offers outdoor access.

The primary bedroom on the upper level has a private patio.

The remodeled home comes with a double-story garage and a studio/workshop.

