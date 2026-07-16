A Wavy Wardrobe Echoes Original Barrel Vaulted Ceilings in This Renovated Barcelona Flat

Photographer: Germán Saiz

From the Architect: "Bardo’s first project in Barcelona begins with a deep structural intervention: the removal of several load-bearing walls in a 19th-century building. This operation allowed the floor plan to be opened up and entirely rethought, while preserving the visibility of the original constructive essence. The most recognizable element of this architecture—the Catalan vaulted ceiling with its ceramic joists, known as revoltó—became the true starting point of the design. It is neither concealed nor neutralized; its rhythm and texture set the tone for the entire project. As a Madrid-based studio, this was not a system we were used to working with, yet it immediately caught our attention. This led to two key decisions: translating its cadence and geometry into curved forms—most notably in the large wardrobe/bed unit in the dressing area—and adopting a neutral palette throughout the house, reserving color exclusively for the ceiling beams and vaults, allowing them to stand out within the overall space.

"As a result, the only other color appears in the bathroom, the sole space free from this architectural element. From this cadence, the house develops a language based on curves. The dressing room becomes the most evident gesture: its curved facade echoes the rhythm of the joists and translates it into the vertical plane, transforming a functional element into an interior facade that organizes the space and guides movement. The overall palette is composed of warm, neutral tones—creams, wood finishes, and soft textures—providing continuity and calm. In contrast, the beams are highlighted with color, reinforcing their presence as key elements within the composition. The house is no longer understood as a series of enclosed rooms, but as a fluid sequence. Mirrors are used as spatial tools: they amplify natural light, visually connect different areas, and create depth without reintroducing partitions.