This Netherlands Home Nods to a “Langgevelboerderij”—or a Traditional Farmhouse

Photographer: Riccardo de Vecchi /@riccardodevecchi.photo

From the Architect: "In the rural green surroundings of Weert, this new residence sits on a plot with unobstructed views over the farmlands. The landscape forms the foundation of the design, which harmonizes with its environment and the wishes of the residents. Together, form, material, and spatial layout create a sense of unity with the surrounding countryside.

"The design draws inspiration from the traditional langgevelboerderij (long-facade farmhouse), a building type historically common in the Weert region. As the name suggests, this farmhouse is characterized by its elongated shape and the combination of living and working spaces along a horizontal axis. This idea is reflected both in the house’s vertical layering and in the horizontal organization of its interior spaces. The layout fosters a strong connection with the landscape. Expansive rear windows open the house to its surroundings, creating a sense of freedom and bringing the outdoors in. Sunken seating areas enhance the feeling of calm and spaciousness, strengthening the connection with nature throughout the open interior.