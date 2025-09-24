SubscribeSign In
Earth Tones Ground This Minimalist L.A. Midcentury Reno Seeking $1.4M

The Elysian Park home was hand built by the current owner’s father, and it now features a terraced backyard, soothing organic finishes, and an edible garden.
Text by
Location: 710 Amador Street, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,438,000

Year Built: 1966

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Architect: Studio Sinergia

Footprint: 1,594 square feet (3 Beds, 2.5 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.07 Acres 

From the Agent: "Tucked into the lush, storied folds of Solano Canyon, Residence Amador emerges as a sanctuary, reimagining domestic life through a refined, soulful lens. Once a modest hillside dwelling, this home has undergone a complete metamorphosis led by Studio Sinergia. Step inside, and the narrative unfolds, an interior where wabi-sabi minimalism meets the warm cadence of a Spanish finca. It’s a home that whispers rather than shouts, defined by restraint and elemental beauty. The lighting palette has been carefully curated to evoke both material and mood, featuring pieces crafted from Kozo paper, jute, rattan, plaster, and aged metals. Outdoors, the grounds unfold like a landscape painting in motion: a shaded dining patio, a soft lawn anchored by a fruiting loquat, and an upper edible garden, all encircling a tranquil water feature. It’s a personal oasis designed for early-morning stillness, golden-hour dinners, and everything in between."

The current owner’s father built the home by hand. The owner hired Studio Sinergia to renovate the home in tribute to his father’s work.

The home’s flooring consists of large-format tile and wire-brushed lager oak.

&nbsp;The edible garden is home to Japanese cucumbers, apples, peaches, and wild herbs.

The terraced backyard flows down to the home’s rear facade.

710 Amador Street in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,438,000 by Colby Brown + Robert Vitela of Compass and Matt Rattanapan of The Agency.  

