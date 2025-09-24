Earth Tones Ground This Minimalist L.A. Midcentury Reno Seeking $1.4M

Lot Size: 0.07 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked into the lush, storied folds of Solano Canyon, Residence Amador emerges as a sanctuary, reimagining domestic life through a refined, soulful lens. Once a modest hillside dwelling, this home has undergone a complete metamorphosis led by Studio Sinergia. Step inside, and the narrative unfolds, an interior where wabi-sabi minimalism meets the warm cadence of a Spanish finca. It’s a home that whispers rather than shouts, defined by restraint and elemental beauty. The lighting palette has been carefully curated to evoke both material and mood, featuring pieces crafted from Kozo paper, jute, rattan, plaster, and aged metals. Outdoors, the grounds unfold like a landscape painting in motion: a shaded dining patio, a soft lawn anchored by a fruiting loquat, and an upper edible garden, all encircling a tranquil water feature. It’s a personal oasis designed for early-morning stillness, golden-hour dinners, and everything in between."