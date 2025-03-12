Rental Revamp: A Fashionable Couple’s “Pinch Me” NYC Home Is Full of Quirks and Handmade Details
Gerald Ortiz and Kate Walz tapped their network of creative friends, DIYed their own decor, and dug deep into the local vintage market to outfit their charming two-story apartment.
Text by
Photos by
There are good Brooklyn apartment deals, and then there are the kinds of finds which feel so cosmically unlikely in this economy—reasonably priced, flush with amenities, with a frictionless leasing process—that you start to wonder whether you’ve stumbled upon some kind of grift.
