Rental Revamp: How an Architect and a Writer Made a Brutalist D.C. Town House Feel Like HomeView 15 Photos
Rental Revamp: How an Architect and a Writer Made a Brutalist D.C. Town House Feel Like Home

“The real estate market was as brutal as the architecture,” says Jeff Gillway. “But here, we could sign a two-year lease,” adds Kim Gittleson, “and we basically thought: ‘We’re never leaving.’”
Renting doesn’t have to be a consolation prize, but it often feels like one: It’s where we end up when we can’t quite hook onto the property ladder. But in the right conditions, it’s an opportunity to live outside our price point—but within our budget.

