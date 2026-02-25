Rental Revamp: How an Architect and a Writer Made a Brutalist D.C. Town House Feel Like Home
“The real estate market was as brutal as the architecture,” says Jeff Gillway. “But here, we could sign a two-year lease,” adds Kim Gittleson, “and we basically thought: ‘We’re never leaving.’”
Text by
Photos by
Renting doesn’t have to be a consolation prize, but it often feels like one: It’s where we end up when we can’t quite hook onto the property ladder. But in the right conditions, it’s an opportunity to live outside our price point—but within our budget.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published