Rental Revamp: Two Shark Tank Champs Find Paradise in a Former Venice Beach Campground

"You don’t know when you move into a rental how long you’ll live there, but we’ve been here for four years—and we’re still finding ways to make it more cozy and organized," Rachel Connors says of the Venice Beach bungalow she’s lovingly fixed up with her husband and creative partner, Joe Demin. Together, they founded Yellow Leaf Hammocks in 2011, a Shark Tank–anointed company that sells woven hammocks made by the Mlabri tribe in Thailand.

