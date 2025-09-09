SubscribeSign In
Rental Revamp: Their L.A. Home Is a DIY Design Test LabView 10 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Rental Revamp: Their L.A. Home Is a DIY Design Test Lab

A designer, her fiancé, and their two cats settle in to a newly built ADU with handmade furniture, modular pieces, and a willingness to experiment.
Text by
Photos by
View 10 Photos

Anyone who has navigated the rough seas of the Los Angeles rental market will tell you it requires grit, persistence, and more than a little imagination. Just ask Hannah Go and Rami Jrade. Between the two of them, the pair have lived in 13 different rentals around L.A. The units themselves? A mixed bag.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell’s Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living, and Luxe.

Published

Topics

Small SpacesRental RevampHome ToursCalifornian HomesDIYDwell+ Exclusive