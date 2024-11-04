Rental Revamp: Textile Designer Josie Ford Adds Layers of History to Her 1920s L.A. Apartment

Sometimes, it’s love at first sight. That was the case for textile designer Josie Ford when she first saw an online listing for an apartment in a vintage building in the Hollywood Hills. "I had been living in Venice, but I was ready to leave," recalls Josie. "I found this apartment, and it was the only one I looked at. I was attracted to the charm of the building and the fact that the unit had historic details from the 1920s that hadn’t been touched."