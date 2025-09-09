SubscribeSign In
Rental Revamp: A Designer Cuts a Deal With His Landlord to Give His Buenos Aires Place a Rustic RenoView 13 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Rental Revamp: A Designer Cuts a Deal With His Landlord to Give His Buenos Aires Place a Rustic Reno

With carte blanche, Marcos Altgelt aimed for rough-and-ready sophistication.
Text by
Photos by
View 13 Photos

When Marcos Altgelt discovered a run-down property for rent on a sleepy Buenos Aires backstreet, he came up with a novel idea: to create his dream home without owning it. He negotiated to remodel the property if the landlord would agree to 10 years of affordable rent.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

v
Vanessa Bell
Vanessa Bell writes for various publications on Buenos Aires lifestyle, fashion, design, and food.

Published

Topics

RenovationsRental RevampHome ToursLatin American HomesDwell Magazine