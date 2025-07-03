Rental Revamp: How a Creator Found a Flat in London’s Tight Housing Market—and Made It Her Own
For Kristabel Plummer, the London Living Rent program was the key to locking down a long-term one bedroom for several hundred pounds less than similar units in the area.
Text by
Photos by
For fashion and lifestyle content creator Kristabel Plummer, home is more than just a place to live. It’s also her set, her canvas, and often her costar. When she found out that her landlords planned to sell the flat she shared in London’s Muswell Hill neighborhood in early 2020, she wasn’t sure what to do: Losing her lease meant losing her home, and her livelihood.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published