Rental Revamp: A Bavarian Baker Completely Overhauls Her Kitchen in a 300-Year-Old Farmhouse

In Germany, rental contracts are often unbefristet, or unlimited in their tenure. Want to hang a painting? No sweat—tenants are used to making their homes their own. Still, Alicia Freska took it a step further than most when she rented a 300-year-old farmhouse in Bavaria with her partner, David Lakenbrink. They overhauled the kitchen, scrapped a ceiling, and even widened the doorframes.