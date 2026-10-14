Rental Revamp: With the Owner’s OK, They Put $1,200 Worth of Plywood Into Their Topanga Kitchen

When architect Mason St. Peter and his wife, designer Isabelle Elsliger-Garant, moved into a former hunting cabin in Topanga Canyon half a mile down a dirt road, they weren’t afraid to make the rental their own. The couple got right to work on things a tenant can change without giving a landlord a panic attack: they brought in some midcentury pieces scored from friends working at vintage shops, switched in their favorite lamps, and added fresh coats of paint where they could.