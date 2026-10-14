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Rental Revamp: With the Owner’s OK, They Put $1,200 Worth of Plywood Into Their Topanga Kitchen
A designer and architect’s only regret in refacing the cabinets of their family’s 1928 home is that they didn’t do it sooner.
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When architect Mason St. Peter and his wife, designer Isabelle Elsliger-Garant, moved into a former hunting cabin in Topanga Canyon half a mile down a dirt road, they weren’t afraid to make the rental their own. The couple got right to work on things a tenant can change without giving a landlord a panic attack: they brought in some midcentury pieces scored from friends working at vintage shops, switched in their favorite lamps, and added fresh coats of paint where they could.
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Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.
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