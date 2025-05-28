SubscribeSign In
Rental Revamp: She Gave Her West Hollywood Chateau the Princess TreatmentView 11 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Rental Revamp: She Gave Her West Hollywood Chateau the Princess Treatment

“It looks like a Disneyland castle,” designer Irina Lazar says of the one-bedroom apartment she furnished with practical pieces and flights of fancy.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Irina "Riri" Lazar wanted her new home to be practical—to a point, anyway.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.

Published

Topics

Small SpacesRental RevampHome ToursCalifornian HomesDwell+ Exclusive