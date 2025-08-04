SubscribeSign In
Rental Revamp: A Berlin Designer Pieces Together His Own Italo-Disco ParadiseView 15 Photos
Rental Revamp: A Berlin Designer Pieces Together His Own Italo-Disco Paradise

Glam lighting meets glossy furniture, ceramic leopards, and bright-red paint in Charly Villain’s (mostly) DIY apartment.
With about 860 square feet at his disposal, interior designer Charly Villain has room to play around. Armed with YouTube tutorials and undiluted optimism, the autodidactic designer is renovating his rented maisonette in the heart of Berlin into an Italo-disco oasis—and sharing what he learns on Instagram.

