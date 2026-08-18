Rental Revamp: How a Set Designer Transformed Her Rent-Stabilized NYC Apartment With Just $1,000

When Catherine Pearson decided to renovate her Ridgewood rental in Queens, New York, where she’s lived since 2018, she set herself up for a challenge. In New York City, money leaves your hand quickly—but Catherine is crafty, and she’s not afraid to roll up her sleeves. She works as a set designer and art director for luxury and design clients, including Balmain, Vanity Fair, L’Officiel, and even Dwell. And while Catherine’s worked with modest budgets before, her renovation fund was especially tight: She gave herself $1,000 cash to cover all costs.