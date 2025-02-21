SubscribeSign In
Rental Revamp: Kim Swift’s Surreal Silver Lake Home Will Tempt You to Paint EverythingView 12 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Rental Revamp: Kim Swift’s Surreal Silver Lake Home Will Tempt You to Paint Everything

The artist’s fantastical flat is in constant dialogue with her friend’s apartment next door, and the legendary creative enclave of Casa Larissa.
Text by
Photos by
Daniel Cavazos
View 12 Photos

You can’t tell the full story of artist Kim Swift’s apartment in L.A.’s Casa Larissa—a 1920s Spanish-revival building which has become a legendary enclave for creatives—without mentioning her friend (and now neighbor) Jared Frank

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

Rental RevampHome ToursCalifornian HomesDwell+ Exclusive