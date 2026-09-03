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Rental Revamp: How Two Budding Besties Built a Full-On Addition to Their L.A. Home
With their landlord’s thumbs-up, Cami Árboles and Rockii Navarro added a yoga deck, a greenhouse workshop, and a SZA-approved pole dancing studio.
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Just a day after they met for the first time, movement artist Cami Árboles and jewelry designer Raquel "Rockii" Navarro put down a deposit on a Silver Lake rental that would change their lives.
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Nicole Nimri
Audience Editor at Dwell
Nicole Nimri (she, hers) is Dwell’s Audience Editor.