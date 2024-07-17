SubscribeSign In
If You Love to Garden, This £875K London Home Is Ready to Turn Over a New Leaf

The renovated 1970s terrace house has a flourishing backyard, luminous interiors, and a floating footbridge that leads to a private conservatory.
Location: London, England

Price: £875,000 (approximately $1,133,868 USD)

Architect: Brian Muckley Associates

Footprint: 819 square feet (one bedroom, one bath)

From the Agent: "An exercise in volume, light, and play, this dynamic one-bedroom house in Kentish Town is a beautifully idiosyncratic space built in 1975. The rhythm of vaulted ceilings culminates in a dramatic angular conservatory that steps out to the almost tropical garden at the rear. The property is within walking distance is Kentish Town’s wonderful restaurant and pub scene, as well as the rolling expanses of Hampstead Heath. The house sits discreetly behind the building line and is approached via a private front patio. It is set over a series of half levels that create soaring volumes and enticing sight lines throughout the plan. The stepped rear garden rises with the house in a series of tiers teeming with ferns, acers, and palms. At its highest point, it connects via a drawbridge to the top-floor conservatory. A brick patio surrounded by established greenery provides a secluded spot for al fresco dining in this enchanted setting."

Thick greenery surrounds the remodeled residence in Kentish Town, London.

Natural light bounces off the crisp white palette in the living and dining area.

A sleek metal staircase leads to the upper level. "The top floor of the house has a generous landing, which is used by the current owner as a study, and the main bedroom with high ceilings and extensive built-in cupboards," notes the agent.

