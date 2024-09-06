This $4M Hamptons House Was Once a Potato Barn
Location: 488 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, New York
Price: $3,995,000
Year Built: 1993
Footprint: 3,780 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.33 acres
From the Agent: "This unique property located in Bridgehampton South was built as a haven for creativity and beauty. The home has a rich artistic legacy, having been the residence and workspace of award-winning artists Karl Mann and Hector Leonardi. The thoughtfully designed entry courtyard leads to a wall of glass and into the twin sun-filled art studios. An 18th-century spiral wooden staircase sourced from Paris leads to a loft that overlooks the studios. Beyond the studios, the living quarters offer thoughtful design, comfort, and elegance. The first level features three bedrooms and three full baths. A stunning display of painted plates is incorporated into the wall of the staircase, which has a handrail crafted from iron park benches sourced from Ireland. The second level has a spacious living/dining area, an open kitchen, and a powder room. This Bridgehampton South home combines charm with modern amenities, making it an enchanting find."
488 Ocean Road in Bridgehampton, New York, is currently listed for $3,995,000 by Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.