This $4M Hamptons House Was Once a Potato Barn

Footprint: 3,780 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.33 acres

From the Agent: "This unique property located in Bridgehampton South was built as a haven for creativity and beauty. The home has a rich artistic legacy, having been the residence and workspace of award-winning artists Karl Mann and Hector Leonardi. The thoughtfully designed entry courtyard leads to a wall of glass and into the twin sun-filled art studios. An 18th-century spiral wooden staircase sourced from Paris leads to a loft that overlooks the studios. Beyond the studios, the living quarters offer thoughtful design, comfort, and elegance. The first level features three bedrooms and three full baths. A stunning display of painted plates is incorporated into the wall of the staircase, which has a handrail crafted from iron park benches sourced from Ireland. The second level has a spacious living/dining area, an open kitchen, and a powder room. This Bridgehampton South home combines charm with modern amenities, making it an enchanting find."