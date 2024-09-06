SubscribeSign In
This $4M Hamptons House Was Once a Potato Barn

Award-winning artists Karl Mann and Hector Leonardi turned the property into their home and twin studios, complete with an 18th-century spiral staircase from Paris.
Text by
Location: 488 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, New York

Price: $3,995,000

Year Built: 1993

Footprint:  3,780 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.33 acres

From the Agent: "This unique property located in Bridgehampton South was built as a haven for creativity and beauty. The home has a rich artistic legacy, having been the residence and workspace of award-winning artists Karl Mann and Hector Leonardi. The thoughtfully designed entry courtyard leads to a wall of glass and into the twin sun-filled art studios. An 18th-century spiral wooden staircase sourced from Paris leads to a loft that overlooks the studios. Beyond the studios, the living quarters offer thoughtful design, comfort, and elegance. The first level features three bedrooms and three full baths. A stunning display of painted plates is incorporated into the wall of the staircase, which has a handrail crafted from iron park benches sourced from Ireland. The second level has a spacious living/dining area, an open kitchen, and a powder roomThis Bridgehampton South home combines charm with modern amenities, making it an enchanting find."

Clad in cedar shakes, the A-frame home sits on a lush green lawn, surrounded by tall trees.

Clad in cedar shakes, the A-frame home sits on a lush green lawn, surrounded by tall trees.

Large windows and french doors line the front and back of the home, bringing in lots of natural light.

Large windows and french doors line the front and back of the home, bringing in lots of natural light.

The property includes two large art studios, each capped with a vaulted ceiling. The historic spiral staircase was sourced from Paris.

The property includes two large art studios, each capped with a vaulted ceiling. The historic spiral staircase was sourced from Paris.

French doors lead to a backyard brick patio.

French doors lead to a backyard brick patio.

488 Ocean Road in Bridgehampton, New York, is currently listed for $3,995,000 by Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman.

