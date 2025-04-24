SubscribeSign In
You Can Hear the Ocean From This $2.7M San Diego Midcentury

The revamped ’60s beach house is set on a large, beautifully landscaped lot—and the living area opens to a big balcony with sunset views.
Location: 4529 Orchard Avenue, San Diego, California

Price: $2,695,000

Year Built: 1962

Renovation Date: 2019

Renovation Architect: Steven Lombardi

Footprint: 2,345 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.13 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked into a peaceful pocket of Ocean Beach, 4529 Orchard Ave is a refined contemporary retreat where modern design meets coastal serenity. Extensively remodeled in 2019, the home features clean architectural lines, high-end finishes, and seamless indoor/outdoor flow. Sunlit living spaces open to a tranquil deck that is perfect for morning coffee or alfresco work. The versatile lower level is ideal for guests or multigenerational living. Outside, a lush backyard oasis flourishes with fruit trees, fragrant wisteria, and vibrant greenery. Evening sunsets here are pure magic, from fireside gatherings with ocean views to the distant sound of crashing waves. This is a rare find in one of San Diego’s most beloved seaside enclaves."

The southwest-facing balcony overlooks the ocean and San Diego’s famous Sunset Cliffs.

The upstairs kitchen, living room, dining room, and balcony all flow together in an open plan.

The home is set on a large lot with a well-maintained backyard.

The extensive outdoor space includes a hot tub.

4529 Orchard Avenue in San Diego, California is currently listed for $2,695,000 by Marc Lyman of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

