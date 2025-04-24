You Can Hear the Ocean From This $2.7M San Diego Midcentury

Lot Size: 0.13 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked into a peaceful pocket of Ocean Beach, 4529 Orchard Ave is a refined contemporary retreat where modern design meets coastal serenity. Extensively remodeled in 2019, the home features clean architectural lines, high-end finishes, and seamless indoor/outdoor flow. Sunlit living spaces open to a tranquil deck that is perfect for morning coffee or alfresco work. The versatile lower level is ideal for guests or multigenerational living. Outside, a lush backyard oasis flourishes with fruit trees, fragrant wisteria, and vibrant greenery. Evening sunsets here are pure magic, from fireside gatherings with ocean views to the distant sound of crashing waves. This is a rare find in one of San Diego’s most beloved seaside enclaves."