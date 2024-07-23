SubscribeSign In
Stone Steals the Spotlight in This $1.3M Revamped Midcentury in L.A.View 9 Photos

Stone Steals the Spotlight in This $1.3M Revamped Midcentury in L.A.

The 1958 home has original rock walls, terrazzo flooring, and a refinished kidney-shaped pool.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 18232 Sunburst Street, Northridge, California

Price: $1,275,000

Year Built: 1958

Footprint: 1,930 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to this midcentury-modern masterpiece tucked away on a quiet street in the heart of Northridge. Thoughtfully reenvisioned and restored by a Los Angeles–based design team, this architectural gem has brand-new finishes from top to bottom, deep-stained walnut wood paneling, and modular built-ins. It’s a dream home for entertaining and indoor/outdoor living; custom sliding doors open to a private oasis with new concrete surrounding the refinished kidney-shaped pool. Classic shapes complement the shaded overhang for summer night alfresco dining. Elegant, warm architectural materials include original hardwood floors, refinished and sealed wood veneer doors, handmade tile, and terrazzo textured flooring."

The single-story residence is nestled beneath a big tree on a large landscaped lot.

The single-story residence is nestled beneath a big tree on a large landscaped lot.

Stone Steals the Spotlight in This $1.3M Revamped Midcentury in L.A. - Photo 2 of 9 -
The main living room is anchored by an original stone fireplace.

The main living room is anchored by an original stone fireplace.

Stone Steals the Spotlight in This $1.3M Revamped Midcentury in L.A. - Photo 4 of 9 -
Set steps away from the kitchen, the light-filled dining area opens to the outdoors.

Set steps away from the kitchen, the light-filled dining area opens to the outdoors.

Stone Steals the Spotlight in This $1.3M Revamped Midcentury in L.A. - Photo 6 of 9 -
Large windows wrap a corner of the primary bedroom.

Large windows wrap a corner of the primary bedroom.

Stone Steals the Spotlight in This $1.3M Revamped Midcentury in L.A. - Photo 8 of 9 -
The fenced-in backyard has a kidney-shaped pool and a new concrete patio.

The fenced-in backyard has a kidney-shaped pool and a new concrete patio.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.