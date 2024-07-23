Stone Steals the Spotlight in This $1.3M Revamped Midcentury in L.A.

Footprint: 1,930 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to this midcentury-modern masterpiece tucked away on a quiet street in the heart of Northridge. Thoughtfully reenvisioned and restored by a Los Angeles–based design team, this architectural gem has brand-new finishes from top to bottom, deep-stained walnut wood paneling, and modular built-ins. It’s a dream home for entertaining and indoor/outdoor living; custom sliding doors open to a private oasis with new concrete surrounding the refinished kidney-shaped pool. Classic shapes complement the shaded overhang for summer night alfresco dining. Elegant, warm architectural materials include original hardwood floors, refinished and sealed wood veneer doors, handmade tile, and terrazzo textured flooring."