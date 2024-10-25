This $899K Home by the “Father of the Ranch House” Is Walking Distance to Disneyland

From the Agent: "A hidden gem tucked away behind lush tropical landscaping, this three-bedroom retreat has been lovingly preserved and updated since it was built as part of the original Cliff May tract in 1954. The floor plan’s indoor/outdoor flow creates a sense of ease and tranquility. Enjoy a cocktail or read a book on the front patio or entertain friends with an alfresco dinner in the backyard. The living room, kitchen, and dining area all open up to the newly landscaped grounds. The primary bedroom with en suite bath also opens to a patio, perfect for a morning cup of coffee. Beautiful windows bring lots of natural light into the two guest bedrooms, either of which would be perfect doubled as a home office. Cliff May created properties that, simply put, make life better—and you can feel it the minute you open the front gate."