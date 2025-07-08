This $1.1M Tennessee Midcentury Is a Ray of ’60s Sunshine

Lot Size: 0.25 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched on scenic Missionary Ridge, this architectural jewel has been meticulously rebuilt from the studs up and is fully renovated and move-in ready. Bossa honors the soul and history of the era while seamlessly integrating elevated amenities. The striking facade—with clean, minimalist lines cantilevered over native stone—sets the tone for what lies within: four spacious bedrooms, three luxury baths, and two large living spaces offering functionality and elegance. At the heart of the home lies an open-concept kitchen with designer appliances, custom cabinetry, and a layout that inspires connection. Walls of glass frame sweeping, unobstructed views of Lookout Mountain. Every element, from curated lighting to bespoke finishes, speaks to enduring style and contemporary artistry."