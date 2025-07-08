SubscribeSign In
This $1.1M Tennessee Midcentury Is a Ray of ’60s SunshineView 11 Photos

This $1.1M Tennessee Midcentury Is a Ray of ’60s Sunshine

The completely revamped Chattanooga home has bright-yellow accents, a pristine pool, and plenty of vintage charm.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 3107 Colyar Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Price: $1,077,000

Year Built: 1968

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designers: Gary & Jennifer Crowe

Footprint: 2,268 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.25 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched on scenic Missionary Ridge, this architectural jewel has been meticulously rebuilt from the studs up and is fully renovated and move-in ready. Bossa honors the soul and history of the era while seamlessly integrating elevated amenities. The striking facade—with clean, minimalist lines cantilevered over native stone—sets the tone for what lies within: four spacious bedrooms, three luxury baths, and two large living spaces offering functionality and elegance. At the heart of the home lies an open-concept kitchen with designer appliances, custom cabinetry, and a layout that inspires connection. Walls of glass frame sweeping, unobstructed views of Lookout Mountain. Every element, from curated lighting to bespoke finishes, speaks to enduring style and contemporary artistry."

Hexagonal yellow-and-white tiles clad the entryway.

Hexagonal yellow-and-white tiles clad the entryway.

The first-floor living room features a woodburning fireplace.

The first-floor living room features a woodburning fireplace.

This $1.1M Tennessee Midcentury Is a Ray of ’60s Sunshine - Photo 3 of 10 -
The second-story balconies feature custom metal railings.

The second-story balconies feature custom metal railings.

This $1.1M Tennessee Midcentury Is a Ray of ’60s Sunshine - Photo 5 of 10 -
This $1.1M Tennessee Midcentury Is a Ray of ’60s Sunshine - Photo 6 of 10 -
This $1.1M Tennessee Midcentury Is a Ray of ’60s Sunshine - Photo 7 of 10 -
This $1.1M Tennessee Midcentury Is a Ray of ’60s Sunshine - Photo 8 of 10 -
This $1.1M Tennessee Midcentury Is a Ray of ’60s Sunshine - Photo 9 of 10 -
A recent renovation added a pool to the property.

A recent renovation added a pool to the property.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.