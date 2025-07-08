This $1.1M Tennessee Midcentury Is a Ray of ’60s Sunshine
Location: 3107 Colyar Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Price: $1,077,000
Year Built: 1968
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designers: Gary & Jennifer Crowe
Footprint: 2,268 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.25 Acres
From the Agent: "Perched on scenic Missionary Ridge, this architectural jewel has been meticulously rebuilt from the studs up and is fully renovated and move-in ready. Bossa honors the soul and history of the era while seamlessly integrating elevated amenities. The striking facade—with clean, minimalist lines cantilevered over native stone—sets the tone for what lies within: four spacious bedrooms, three luxury baths, and two large living spaces offering functionality and elegance. At the heart of the home lies an open-concept kitchen with designer appliances, custom cabinetry, and a layout that inspires connection. Walls of glass frame sweeping, unobstructed views of Lookout Mountain. Every element, from curated lighting to bespoke finishes, speaks to enduring style and contemporary artistry."
3107 Colyar Drive in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is currently listed for $1,077,000 by Gary Crowe of Uptown Firm.
