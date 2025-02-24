In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370K

From the Agent: "The property is located right between the Kyoto Imperial Palace and the Kamo River. When you go inside, you will find an open atrium, and all the spaces in the house are gently connected. It is fun to see the contrast between the old pillars and earthen walls that retain the traces of the past, and the newly finished parts with solid wood and bright plaster. While maintaining a spatial connection with the first floor, the second floor has a private atmosphere, and it feels like you can spend your time here as you like, taking a nap during the day or immersing yourself in your hobbies."