SubscribeSign In
In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370KView 14 Photos

In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370K

Set in the city’s historic district, the serene one-bedroom machiya has exposed beams, new wood floors, and an updated kitchen and bath.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Location: 141-7 Shoincho, Kamigyo Ward, Kyoto City, Japan

Price: 55 million yen (approximately $368,981)

Renovation Date: 2022

Renovation Designer: Matthew Foster

Footprint: 550 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 350 square feet

From the Agent: "The property is located right between the Kyoto Imperial Palace and the Kamo River. When you go inside, you will find an open atrium, and all the spaces in the house are gently connected. It is fun to see the contrast between the old pillars and earthen walls that retain the traces of the past, and the newly finished parts with solid wood and bright plaster. While maintaining a spatial connection with the first floor, the second floor has a private atmosphere, and it feels like you can spend your time here as you like, taking a nap during the day or immersing yourself in your hobbies."

In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370K - Photo 1 of 13 -
A small study off the primary bedroom is flooded with light from the windows and skylight.

A small study off the primary bedroom is flooded with light from the windows and skylight.

In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370K - Photo 3 of 13 -
A recent renovation revamped the home’s bathroom and kitchen.

A recent renovation revamped the home’s bathroom and kitchen.

In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370K - Photo 5 of 13 -
In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370K - Photo 6 of 13 -
In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370K - Photo 7 of 13 -
In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370K - Photo 8 of 13 -
In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370K - Photo 9 of 13 -
Exposed, structural charred cedar beams run throughout the house.

Exposed, structural charred cedar beams run throughout the house.

The kitchen and living area are located on the open-plan first floor.

The kitchen and living area are located on the open-plan first floor.

In Kyoto, a Revamped Townhouse Clad in Charred Cedar Seeks $370K - Photo 12 of 13 -
The home’s exterior is clad in charred cedar.

The home’s exterior is clad in charred cedar.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.