A Rare Craftsman Compound Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $2M

The three dwellings have been renovated from top to bottom with custom cabinetry, warm earth tones, and vintage-inspired wallpaper.
Location: 274 Acacia Street, Altadena, California

Price: $1,995,000

Year Built: 1923

Renovation By: Counsel Design Group

Footprint: 2,579 square feet (five bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.28 acres

From the Agent: "This Altadena craftsman compound is from Counsel Design Group and principal designer Patrick Maziarski. Framed by two majestic California live oaks, 274 Acacia St sits on a rare 75-foot-wide lot that offers three unique homes. Each home has been reimagined with the utmost attention to detail, including white oak floors, red oak cabinetry, custom millwork details throughout, and a cohesive color story inspired by the main residence’s distinct Arts and Crafts–motif wallpaper from Bradbury & Bradbury.  Each of the guest cottages features vaulted ceilings, the same design standards as the primary home, and flexible layouts designed to be just as suited for guests, tenants, home offices, studio space, or any combination thereof. The property has been extensively landscaped by Blvd Nursery, including new plantings, new decomposed granite, and a new small-scale gravel driveway."

The primary residence dates back to 1923 and features a large, covered front patio.

The home has a rich material palette that ranges from original red brick to Breccia Antica marble.&nbsp;

Each bedroom has large picture windows that frame striking views of the surrounding trees and landscaped gardens.&nbsp;

The guest cottages tucked away in the backyard match the design language of the main house.

"This compound is situated in the heart of west Altadena, giving you views of the San Gabriel mountains from all over the property," adds the agent. "It is is just minutes away from multiple local hotspots and offers quick and easy access for commuters, hikers, and Rose Bowl aficionados alike."

