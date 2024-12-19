A Rare Craftsman Compound Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $2M

From the Agent: "This Altadena craftsman compound is from Counsel Design Group and principal designer Patrick Maziarski. Framed by two majestic California live oaks, 274 Acacia St sits on a rare 75-foot-wide lot that offers three unique homes. Each home has been reimagined with the utmost attention to detail, including white oak floors, red oak cabinetry, custom millwork details throughout, and a cohesive color story inspired by the main residence’s distinct Arts and Crafts–motif wallpaper from Bradbury & Bradbury. Each of the guest cottages features vaulted ceilings, the same design standards as the primary home, and flexible layouts designed to be just as suited for guests, tenants, home offices, studio space, or any combination thereof. The property has been extensively landscaped by Blvd Nursery, including new plantings, new decomposed granite, and a new small-scale gravel driveway."