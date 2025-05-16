Pretend You’re in a Fairytale in This $6M Chalet Near Lisbon
Location: Sintra, Portugal
Price: €5,300,000 (approximately $5,928,412 USD)
Footprint: 4,359 square feet (7 bedrooms, 7 baths)
Lot Size: 0.17 Acres
From the Agent: "This completely renovated chalet in the center of São Pedro de Sintra offers classic architecture and exceptional views over the mountains and sea. The renovation was meticulously carried out using excellent materials and finishes, with extremely comfortable décor. The property, which belonged to the father of architect Raul Lino, consists of a three-story main house with three social areas, four bedrooms, and a guesthouse with two bedrooms. The walls and ceilings have all been restored to their original design, with high-relief branches in plaster and painted metal. The original wood floor is set in a herringbone pattern."
Add a captionPortugal Sotheby’s International Realty
The chalet in Sintra, Portugal is currently listed for €5,300,000 by Macarena Osorno of Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.