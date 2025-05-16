SubscribeSign In
Pretend You’re in a Fairytale in This $6M Chalet Near Lisbon

Surrounded by gardens on a hilltop overlooking the ocean, the home has a stone facade, bright-red accents, and whimsical interiors with ornate molding and parquet floors.
Text by
Location: Sintra, Portugal

Price: €5,300,000 (approximately $5,928,412 USD)

Footprint: 4,359 square feet (7 bedrooms, 7 baths)

Lot Size: 0.17 Acres

From the Agent: "This completely renovated chalet in the center of São Pedro de Sintra offers classic architecture and exceptional views over the mountains and sea. The renovation was meticulously carried out using excellent materials and finishes, with extremely comfortable décor. The property, which belonged to the father of architect Raul Lino, consists of a three-story main house with three social areas, four bedrooms, and a guesthouse with two bedrooms. The walls and ceilings have all been restored to their original design, with high-relief branches in plaster and painted metal. The original wood floor is set in a herringbone pattern."

Interior architect Arnaud Cabri-Wiltzer decorated the property.

The guesthouse has an updated, ground-level kitchen with underfloor heating.

Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty
The home has views in every direction, and it overlooks Lisbon’s Pena Palace.

Fruit and olive trees grow in the garden that surrounds the home.

The chalet in Sintra, Portugal is currently listed for €5,300,000 by Macarena Osorno of Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

