Pretend You’re in a Fairytale in This $6M Chalet Near Lisbon

Lot Size: 0.17 Acres

From the Agent: "This completely renovated chalet in the center of São Pedro de Sintra offers classic architecture and exceptional views over the mountains and sea. The renovation was meticulously carried out using excellent materials and finishes, with extremely comfortable décor. The property, which belonged to the father of architect Raul Lino, consists of a three-story main house with three social areas, four bedrooms, and a guesthouse with two bedrooms. The walls and ceilings have all been restored to their original design, with high-relief branches in plaster and painted metal. The original wood floor is set in a herringbone pattern."