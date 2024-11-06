Charles Gwathmey’s Radically Reinvented Connecticut Barn Lists for $4.8M
Location: 490 North Street, Greenwich, Connecticut
Price: $4,795,000
Initial Renovation: 1978
Renovation Architect: Charles Gwathmey
Footprint: 6,725 square feet (five bedrooms, eight baths)
Lot Size: 1 acre
From the Agent: "Presenting this rare opportunity to own an iconic modern masterpiece designed by acclaimed architect Charles Gwathmey. Gwathmey transformed this 200-year-old barn into his own 1978 residence showcasing a living room with beamed ceiling, a massive fireplace, and sculptural built-in details. The current owners renovated and expanded it to further Gwathmey’s dream, adding many striking elements including glass block walls, corrugated metal cladding, and a silo encircling a spiral staircase. The property also comes with a secluded pool, outdoor lounge, bar, grill, and firepit."
490 North Street, in Greenwich, Connecticut, is currently listed for $4,795,000 by Spencer Sodokoff and Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.