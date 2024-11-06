SubscribeSign In
Charles Gwathmey’s Radically Reinvented Connecticut Barn Lists for $4.8M

The celebrated architect transformed the property into his home in 1978, and the current owners expanded it with glass bricks, corrugated metal cladding, and a silo-encased staircase.
Location: 490 North Street, Greenwich, Connecticut

Price: $4,795,000

Initial Renovation: 1978

Renovation Architect: Charles Gwathmey

Footprint: 6,725 square feet (five bedrooms, eight baths)

Lot Size: 1 acre

From the Agent: "Presenting this rare opportunity to own an iconic modern masterpiece designed by acclaimed architect Charles Gwathmey. Gwathmey transformed this 200-year-old barn into his own 1978 residence showcasing a living room with beamed ceiling, a massive fireplace, and sculptural built-in details. The current owners renovated and expanded it to further Gwathmey’s dream, adding many striking elements including glass block walls, corrugated metal cladding, and a silo encircling a spiral staircase. The property also comes with a secluded pool, outdoor lounge, bar, grill, and firepit."

The sprawling home rests on a one-acre lot, surrounded by mature trees and greenery.

The sprawling home rests on a one-acre lot, surrounded by mature trees and greenery.

A staircase descends from the entry, past a wall of glass bricks, to a double-height living room dressed in vibrant color.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The kitchen has custom wood cabinetry, long countertops, and a pass-through window that connects to the adjacent breakfast nook.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The spacious primary bedroom has exposed wood beams and a large, tiled en suite bath.&nbsp;&nbsp;

A sparkling pool and a patio await in the private backyard.&nbsp; &nbsp;

490 North Street, in Greenwich, Connecticut, is currently listed for $4,795,000 by Spencer Sodokoff and Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International.

