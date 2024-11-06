Charles Gwathmey’s Radically Reinvented Connecticut Barn Lists for $4.8M

From the Agent: "Presenting this rare opportunity to own an iconic modern masterpiece designed by acclaimed architect Charles Gwathmey. Gwathmey transformed this 200-year-old barn into his own 1978 residence showcasing a living room with beamed ceiling, a massive fireplace, and sculptural built-in details. The current owners renovated and expanded it to further Gwathmey’s dream, adding many striking elements including glass block walls, corrugated metal cladding, and a silo encircling a spiral staircase. The property also comes with a secluded pool, outdoor lounge, bar, grill, and firepit."