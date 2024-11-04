Asking £460K, This Little London Flat Comes With a Charming Garden

From the Agent: "Sitting on a quiet residential street in the sought-after St. John’s conservation area, this one-bedroom, split-level apartment has been thoughtfully renovated by the current owners and sits within a handsome Victorian building. The interior sees a seamless combination of contemporary finishes alongside well-preserved period features. Laid with terra-cotta and gravel, the garden is a slice of tranquility with plenty of room for al fresco dining. The graveled area is surrounded by mature, fragrant rosemary, jasmine and acanthus, with salvia and red and white vines planted toward the edge."