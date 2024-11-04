SubscribeSign In
Asking £460K, This Little London Flat Comes With a Charming Garden

Set on the ground floor of a Victorian, the 659-square-foot apartment has original bay windows and a refreshed kitchen and bath.
Text by
Location: London, England

Price: £460,000 (approximately $594,922 USD)

Footprint: 659 square feet (one bedroom, one bath)

From the Agent: "Sitting on a quiet residential street in the sought-after St. John’s conservation area, this one-bedroom, split-level apartment has been thoughtfully renovated by the current owners and sits within a handsome Victorian building. The interior sees a seamless combination of contemporary finishes alongside well-preserved period features. Laid with terra-cotta and gravel, the garden is a slice of tranquility with plenty of room for al fresco dining. The graveled area is surrounded by mature, fragrant rosemary, jasmine and acanthus, with salvia and red and white vines planted toward the edge."

The apartment sits on a quiet, tree-lined street and is just a stone’s throw from Brookmill Park and numerous cafes.

A long entry hallway leads to the living room, where natural light pours in via an original bay window.&nbsp;

The L-shaped kitchen, finished in a monochromatic palette, features Valchromat and plywood cabinetry, smooth quartz countertops, and a tiled backsplash.

A cozy bedroom awaits down the hall, located steps from the fully remodeled bath.

"The outdoor space is enclosed by neighboring gardens, offering a peaceful spot to dine and entertain during the warmer months," adds the agent.

Dwell Staff
