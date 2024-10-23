After a Complete Revamp, This $218K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the Road
Location: Vista, California
Price: $217,500
Interior Designer: Emily Taber-Moore of Studio Henree
Footprint: Approximately 200 square feet
From the Seller: "This beautifully renovated 1971 vintage Airstream showcases exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Inside, you’ll find a contemporary space that feels more like a luxe home than a travel trailer. With a carefully curated selection of furniture, decor, and amenities, this Airstream provides everything you need for comfort and convenience. Enjoy an on-demand water heater, central heating and cooling, surround sound entertainment, and cutting-edge plumbing."
