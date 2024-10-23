SubscribeSign In
After a Complete Revamp, This $218K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the Road

The freshly polished camper comes fully furnished and fitted with white oak cabinetry and a waterfall countertop.
Location: Vista, California

Price: $217,500

Interior Designer: Emily Taber-Moore of Studio Henree

Footprint: Approximately 200 square feet

From the Seller: "This beautifully renovated 1971 vintage Airstream showcases exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Inside, you’ll find a contemporary space that feels more like a luxe home than a travel trailer. With a carefully curated selection of furniture, decor, and amenities, this Airstream provides everything you need for comfort and convenience. Enjoy an on-demand water heater, central heating and cooling, surround sound entertainment, and cutting-edge plumbing."

The Airstream has been revamped from top to bottom, and it has a shiny, freshly polished shell.

Large windows fill the living spaces with ample natural light.&nbsp;

The sleeping area is located to the rear. "Whether you’re looking for a unique home or a high-end short-term rental, this Airstream offers exceptional potential," notes the seller. "It’s more than just a trailer; it’s a fully furnished, move-in ready oasis."

