After a Complete Revamp, This $218K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the Road

Footprint: Approximately 200 square feet

From the Seller: "This beautifully renovated 1971 vintage Airstream showcases exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Inside, you’ll find a contemporary space that feels more like a luxe home than a travel trailer. With a carefully curated selection of furniture, decor, and amenities, this Airstream provides everything you need for comfort and convenience. Enjoy an on-demand water heater, central heating and cooling, surround sound entertainment, and cutting-edge plumbing."