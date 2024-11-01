SubscribeSign In
If You Love Second Acts, Here’s a Dramatic Barn Reno in Tasmania for $822K

Built in 1820, the converted stable pairs 19th-century patina with contemporary interventions—and it comes turnkey and completely furnished.
Location: 3/42 Goulburn Street, Hobart, Tasmania

Price: $1,250,000 AUD (approximately $821,831 USD)

Year Built: 1820s (renovated 2015)

Renovation Architect: So.Architecture

Footprint: 850 square feet (one bedroom, one bath)

From the Agent: "The Barn in Goulburn Street is on the market: a rare opportunity to buy a slice of Hobart’s early history. Built in the 1820s, it was renovated in 2015 and won national architectural and heritage awards for the way in which the property has been brought into the 21st century while skillfully retaining many of its original features. For the past nine years, it has been on the short-term rental market and has enjoyed full occupancy for much of that time. This has been due both to its location and to the pleasure of staying in a sophisticated converted residence. The property is being offered for sale, including all goods, and could be continued as a short-term rental proposition; alternatively, it would make a very comfortable and trendy small house for an individual or couple."

The historic home is tucked away at the end of a quiet street, just minutes from the center of Hobart. Numerous cafes, restaurants, museums, and shops are within walking distance.

Original sandstone walls wrap the living room, kitchen, and dining area on the ground level.

Formerly a hayloft, the upper level features a long, light-filled hallway and bedroom.

The moody, fully remodeled bathroom was once a horse stall.

Dwell Staff
