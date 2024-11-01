If You Love Second Acts, Here’s a Dramatic Barn Reno in Tasmania for $822K

Renovation Architect: So.Architecture

Footprint: 850 square feet (one bedroom, one bath)

From the Agent: "The Barn in Goulburn Street is on the market: a rare opportunity to buy a slice of Hobart’s early history. Built in the 1820s, it was renovated in 2015 and won national architectural and heritage awards for the way in which the property has been brought into the 21st century while skillfully retaining many of its original features. For the past nine years, it has been on the short-term rental market and has enjoyed full occupancy for much of that time. This has been due both to its location and to the pleasure of staying in a sophisticated converted residence. The property is being offered for sale, including all goods, and could be continued as a short-term rental proposition; alternatively, it would make a very comfortable and trendy small house for an individual or couple."