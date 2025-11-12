Reimagine the Kitchen

Creating a successful kitchen today is about far more than cooking. Contemporary kitchens need to adapt to everything from daily routines to entertaining and reflect the individuality of the owners. Striking a balance of form and function is at the heart of what defines a well-designed kitchen.

One of the fundamentals of kitchen planning is zoning: creating distinct areas for cooking, cleaning, and refrigeration that work together without competing. In a new concept kitchen by luxury appliance brand Dacor, for example, the cooking zone is anchored by an induction cooktop and combi oven, the island houses prep, and refrigeration runs along the opposite wall. This clear organization makes it easy to move between tasks, keeping the space intuitive and efficient. "The inspiration for this space originated with the desire to create an open concept design with an overall natural feel," explains Maddalena Nicolosi, senior kitchen design and innovation manager at Dacor.

Equally important is the palette of finishes, as materials set the tone for the space and also determine how well appliances integrate. In recent years, there’s been a shift away from more industrial or clinical finishes toward natural materials—such as the walnut used in the Dacor kitchen, which features a natural grain and reddish tones. By discreetly concealing appliances behind panels, the kitchen achieves a unified, uncluttered look. "Clients are increasingly looking for that sense of warmth and personalization, as well as natural materials," says Nicolosi.