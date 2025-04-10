A Wedge-Shaped Cabin Braces for Wind on the Chilean Coast

From the Architect: "In the middle of a mountainous sector surrounded by forests and ravines, this house is located on the windy beach of Matanzas, Chile. Its figure appears as vertical and horizontal at the same time, providing its occupants shelter from the climatic conditions of the place. The construction is characterized by the repetition of a module that houses three stories and extends nine times in width, forming 861 square feet of living space. Through a skeleton made up of wood and steel ties, the plan rises vertically. Public areas are on the first floor next to terraces and the private spaces—a primary bedroom and a loft for guests—are on the upper floors. The envelope leaves its sides open to broad views of the forest, accompanied by a set of blinds that generate a permeable closure in connection with the environment."