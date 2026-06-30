Refrigerator Magnets—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em?

The kids love them.

@swissarmymand It’s the same as slapping stickers or magnets on your car. It never looks neat or tidy.

@61_chevy_chris

Hate: more visual clutter!

@saralesperance

If a kitchen is open, then it looks too cluttered. If closed off, cute!

@leanemarieb We collect magnets when we travel. They’re reminders of places we’ve explored.

@kristophershinn

They make it look messy, so I put them on the side of the fridge out of sight.

@sforrestree_ In a world of tech/Instagram-led interior design aesthetics, they give character to a home.

@dswhvdihu The constant removing to clean refrigerator doors!

@cubedsb

Tacky.

@kerstinfineart They provide an acceptable opportunity to be tacky.

@silvanogon When I open the fridge door too fast, some of the weaker ones fly off! A metaphor for life?

@darafontein

