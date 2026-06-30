Refrigerator Magnets—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em?
The kids love them.
@swissarmymand
It’s the same as slapping stickers or magnets on your car. It never looks neat or tidy.
@61_chevy_chris
Hate: more visual clutter!
@saralesperance
If a kitchen is open, then it looks too cluttered. If closed off, cute!
@leanemarieb
We collect magnets when we travel. They’re reminders of places we’ve explored.
@kristophershinn
They make it look messy, so I put them on the side of the fridge out of sight.
@sforrestree_
In a world of tech/Instagram-led interior design aesthetics, they give character to a home.
@dswhvdihu
The constant removing to clean refrigerator doors!
@cubedsb
Tacky.
@kerstinfineart
They provide an acceptable opportunity to be tacky.
@silvanogon
When I open the fridge door too fast, some of the weaker ones fly off! A metaphor for life?
@darafontein
Honestly, fridge magnets can be fun but really I prefer a fully integrated fridge with a panel.
@creedefitch
Because nothing is that serious.
@gracekerns
—
Published
TopicsKitchensInterior Design
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.