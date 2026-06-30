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Refrigerator Magnets—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em?View 2 Photos

Refrigerator Magnets—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em?

Personal mementos or just a mess? Our readers decide whether these polarizing trinkets are charming curios or utter clutter.
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View 2 Photos

The kids love them.
@swissarmymand

It’s the same as slapping stickers or magnets on your car. It never looks neat or tidy.
@61_chevy_chris

Hate: more visual clutter!
@saralesperance

If a kitchen is open, then it looks too cluttered. If closed off, cute!
@leanemarieb

We collect magnets when we travel. They’re reminders of places we’ve explored.
@kristophershinn

Refrigerator Magnets—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em? - Photo 1 of 1 -

They make it look messy, so I put them on the side of the fridge out of sight.
@sforrestree_

In a world of tech/Instagram-led interior design aesthetics, they give character to a home.
@dswhvdihu

The constant removing to clean refrigerator doors!
@cubedsb

Tacky.
@kerstinfineart

They provide an acceptable opportunity to be tacky.
@silvanogon

When I open the fridge door too fast, some of the weaker ones fly off! A metaphor for life?
@darafontein

Honestly, fridge magnets can be fun but really I prefer a fully integrated fridge with a panel.
@creedefitch

Because nothing is that serious.
@gracekerns


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KitchensInterior Design

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