A 1950s Home in Argentina Is Now a Live/Work Community for Five Friends

In a residential area of the city of Resistencia, in Argentina, lengths of white corrugated plastic forming a wall at the street signal an intervention where once stood a single-family 1950s home. A stone-framed entry at one end gives way to a corridor, where terra-cotta breeze-block walls running the depth of the lot form semiprivate courtyards around a series of apartments and workspaces. The courtyards give residents a place to store bikes, hang clothes, and cultivate plants, but they also provide a chance to connect, a central feature of the new plan.