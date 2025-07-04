My House: When a Hawk Screeched, Musician Nathaniel Rateliff Knew This Was the Place
The touring songwriter took a break during the pandemic to renovate a neglected home near Red Rocks in Colorado.
Text by
Nathaniel Rateliff is accustomed to life on the road. After rising to fame in 2015 alongside his band, The Night Sweats, the popular folk musician has built a career touring the globe, playing soulful, thumping songs like "You Worry Me" and "S.O.B." to audiences at sold-out shows.
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com
