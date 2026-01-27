You Should Be Taking Reality TV Homes Way More Seriously

What does Lauren Berlant have to do with The Hills? What connects the Kardashians and white flight? What can RuPaul’s Drag Race and Fire Island teach us about the colonial mentality? Dwell managing editor Jack Balderrama Morley’s upcoming book, Dream Facades: The Cruel Architecture of Reality TV, holds the answers. Building from their long-held obsession with reality television, Jack connects the genre’s shows and the architectural styles that populate them to the broader political issues that shape life in the United States. Throughout there are personalities big enough that they’d make Andy Cohen’s ears perk up. Take Joseph Pell Lombardi, one of the main architects behind the New York loft renovations from The Real World, who declares his renovation for the loft seen in the show’s first season was "the best loft in New York City or in the world." Or Addison Mizner, an architect who traveled with two chow chows and several monkeys in tow at all times, inspired a Stephen Sondheim musical, and helped give Florida its Mediterranean Revival flavor. Grandstanding is not limited to career reality stars, needless to say. Ahead of the release of Dream Facades on March 3, I spoke with Jack to hear more about what’s so compelling to them about the homes and spaces we see in reality TV. We touch on the long-term effects of home renovation shows like Trading Spaces, get to the bottom of where, exactly, Jack would live if they had to live somewhere in the Bravoverse, and why reality television and everyday architecture finally deserve to be taken seriously.

The cast of Season 1 of MTV’s The Real World pose inside their New York loft, renovated for the show by architect Joseph Pell Lombardi.

You’re obviously a big fan of reality television. Was there a definitive moment when you began to think critically about the homes in these shows? I think the Selling Sunset story that I wrote for Dwell really did kick it off. I remember we were chatting about it in a pitch discussion in 2022, if anybody wanted to write about it. I was like, "Oh, maybe there is something that I could say," because I was a big fan of the show. Obviously the homes are so weird on that show, and it was really a big part of the zeitgeist at that time. But I sort of surprised myself at how much I felt like there was to dig into. It wasn’t like I had this master plan of what the book would be and the arc. It really just unfolded on its own as I went along, which is amazing. It’s really cool. Yeah, I’ve written a little bit about reality TV design and I had the same experience of being surprised by how much there was to write about it. You use reality TV in this book as a lens to get into so much, like colonialism in America, for instance. What do you think we gain from taking reality television seriously?

I feel like it’s one of those things where it’s not considered a heroic art form that historically has been studied, like art history, as a significant cultural text that can really tell us about how culture works and operates. But I mean, the theorist Sianne Ngai, who I cite a bunch in the book, writes a lot about minor aesthetic categories. Like things that are just interesting, or things that are cute, or these things that are really not heroic. I feel like that sort of analysis of quotidian, almost banal stuff, like reality TV, can say just as much, if not maybe more than more exceptional, heroic artworks. Like just looking at the slop that we’re all wallowing through every day I think can tell us more than the sacred pearls that we come across. I feel like that was done really well, especially in The Bachelor section and how you link it to other narratives throughout time. Totally, thank you. On the architecture side, it was really interesting just looking at some of these architectural styles. Like in The Bachelor section, the Mediterranean Revival style, or whatever you want to call it, is a nonheroic architecture style, but it’s so common. It’s around so much of the country, like so much of the country is coated in it. There’s not that much really that’s written about it critically. There are good historians who have studied it, but in terms of cool contemporary architecture theory, it’s not up there, even though it’s a style that more people interact with than heroic modernism, or capital A architecture of any time. So thanks, I was really trying to do something that was relevant to a lot of people.

Bachelor Jake Pavelca is surrounded by bachelorettes at The Bachelor mansion in Season 14.

Totally, everyday architecture is to capital A architecture what reality TV is to scripted television. Yeah, it’s like more of the slop, basically. It’s all the stuff that we didn’t choose but is around us and I guess on some level, sometimes we choose it. But I don’t know if, in an ideal world, we would be choosing any of this stuff. I feel like with architecture, the thinking is like, Well, this is the thing I can afford, this is the thing that’s readily available to me. And with reality TV, it’s a similar dynamic of like, this is the thing that at the end of a long day, I have room for in my brain.

I was amazed when I was writing the book, interviewing professors who are like chairs of departments at Ivy League universities, and, like, off the record, before the interview, they’d be like, "Well, I do watch this one show." It’s like, you’re the high standard of intellectual discourse and you’re watching this stuff. Most of us are consuming it, so let’s think about it differently. Silly question for you: after looking at all of these reality TV show houses so closely, if you had to choose one to live in, which would you choose? Oh, my goodness. Chateau Shereé [from Real Housewives of Atlanta], just because then I could live with Shereé. I think that’s just the first one that comes to mind that was actually like a real home in a real neighborhood. It’s so strange in its own way, but that would be my choice.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars from Season 2 gather around a sectional.

Obviously there’s a huge gulf between the homes that we see on reality TV and what home looks like for most of us. How do you view the relationship between these two conceptualizations of home? I feel like these reality TV homes become extensions of our homes. I think reality TV homes are different from homes on other shows—just thinking of Dallas, which is a classic, with an amazing home that is a real home in Texas. I think it works differently, because that kind of traditional soap opera doesn’t really break through or confuse the fourth wall very much. Whereas reality TV now is spread across not just the show, but there’s the after show, and there’s the podcast, the official podcast, the unofficial podcast, there’s the drama that’s happening on social media, there’s the live conventions, like BravoCon. I think that fourth wall is not that hard boundary that it is on other shows. I think it’s much easier for people to imagine that these homes are part of their homes. I think psychologically, they provide some of the same function as a home, to a certain extent, but obviously they’re not physical homes. They don’t really give you that real, physical space where your body can be nourished. They just give you a sort of psychological taste of what it must feel like to have that view or to be able to relax and have peace and security when you’re on your couch and still be surrounded by other people. I think that’s obviously really bad for us, but it’s only becoming more pervasive with social media. I think social media is taking the innovations of reality TV and running with them, so it seems concerning.

In one of the sections in the book you write about Trading Spaces and the maturation of home renovation television. How do you think shows like that actually influenced viewers to push their spaces further? I think it came at a time when there was more democratization of design with home improvement stores that it worked alongside. I mean, I don’t know that it actually really encouraged people to make homes more their own, and do some of those projects. I think probably that did happen and it sounds like from talking to people on the show that the designers got feedback that people did try it. But I think the larger influence it had, and shows like it had, is to infuse the spirit of competition more into your home. Leading into real estate shows and thinking about your home as, like, a sellable product. Even though Trading Spaces was not about increasing market value for those homes because some of them were so impractical, I think the genre that it really helped spawn was thinking about flipping for market value, and how you’re going to get the biggest bang for your buck. If you think about Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, that was also not about market value, but it was also about the incredible things that you can pull off with tight labor. Trading Spaces is too. It sets up the idea that you can minimize labor and maximize product. On Trading Spaces, it’s like the product is design and something cool and personality filled, potentially. But I think that product, over time, evolves into just a market number. With the home flipping shows now, where they’ll still have a conceit, sometimes where it’s like, "Oh, this is going to be our casino themed house." They’ll do like little casino-themed touches, but it’s still with the goal of getting it sold and making money and that’s still the metric for success that took over. I think that, long term, unfortunately, is more likely the impact of those kinds of gamified home design shows.

Buy the book

Dream Facades: The Cruel Architecture of Reality TV For fans of Jia Tolentino and Amanda Montell, a probing and lively exploration of the unlikely dwellings we regard on reality TV—and what they say about American history, modern life, and the architecture of our desires. People like reality TV. There’s been a lot written about the cult of... Shop

Lastly, as you were writing, what did you hope that people would take from the book? I think that it evolved a lot as I was writing the book. At first it was about the shows, just generally, and thinking more critically about them. I was feeling really down on reality TV, which I love, but I felt some sort of deep need to be more critical of it because it seemed like it was just taking over my life and maybe culture generally. But as the book went on and I was researching more and thinking more about the shows, and housing, and how that fits in with everything in the book, I think I was less hard on the shows themselves and became more hard on housing in the U.S. and its history and how messed up it is. I also just became more critical of the U.S. in general, and how reality TV isn’t some problem in an otherwise healthy system, but a product of a system that is pretty flawed down to its origins. I wanted people to walk away thinking more about that. I didn’t want to be didactic or anything and I don’t think my place is to be a super theoretically political writer—that’s not really the lane for this book—but I think I wanted people to think about all those things that I started thinking about more as I was writing the book. How they all intertwine in the spaces that we live, the shows that we watch, and just the people that we are.