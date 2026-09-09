Corrugated Aluminum Actually Feels High-End at This Indoor/Outdoor Slovakia Home

Photographer: Alex Shoots Buildings / @alex.shoots.buildings

From the Architect: "The family house is located in the Sihoť area along Devínska Road, in a unique setting where the foothills of the Carpathian massif meet a branch of the Danube River. The site offers exceptional views of two contrasting landscapes while occupying a prominent position in the immediate vicinity of a well-known horticultural center. The positioning of the house is based on the original building permit issued in 2009, which established the site’s fundamental urban relationships. The design builds upon these parameters and further develops the location’s inherent potential.

"A key objective of the design was to achieve a high degree of privacy while maintaining a strong connection to the landscape. For this reason, both the living and sleeping areas are located on the second floor. The main living space opens through two glazed facades that frame views of the surrounding natural scenery. Interior comfort is ensured through a combination of passive and active shading systems.The second floor is conceived as an open and adaptable living environment. Its layout can evolve over time through predefined partition positions integrated into the built-in furniture. This flexibility is further supported by a structural system composed of columns and beams arranged within a strict modular grid. The ground floor accommodates the entrance area, garage, technical facilities, and a fitness space. The third level functions as a gateway to the rooftop terrace, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The vertical circulation spine of the house is formed by a slender steel staircase. Its transparent structure allows visual connections between floors while bringing diffused daylight deep into the interior through a roof skylight. As a result, the visual continuity between the different levels is experienced from the moment one enters the house.